Jazz Parks named interim superintendent for Ann Arbor Public Schools

Michigan Radio | By George Weykamp
Published October 12, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT
A school bus.

Ann Arbor Public Schools is getting a new superintendent.

The Ann Arbor School Board voted 6-0 on Wednesday to appoint assistant superintendent Jazz Parks as the school district's interim superintendent. Parks will fill in for current AAPS superintendent Jeanice Swift, who has been with the district for a decade, while the board looks for a replacement.

Rima Mohammad, president of the Ann Arbor School Board, said Parks was chosen due to her experience within the district.

"Looking at her strong track record and proven track record and her connections with school teams, the administration, teachers; we felt that she was the most qualified," Mohammad said.

Parks' appointment comes after the board and Swift came to a voluntary resignation agreement last month. Under that agreement, Swift will serve in a transitional role until the end of the year.

Parks' effective start date is subject to contract negotiations with the district, according to Mohammad.

The board will begin evaluating search firms to facilitate the hiring of a permanent replacement for Swift starting November 6.

Education Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public Schools
George Weykamp
George Weykamp is a senior at the University of Michigan studying business law and history. He was the 2022 University Editor at The Michigan Daily where he oversaw coverage of the first firing of a University President in over a century as well as a historic sexual misconduct settlement.
