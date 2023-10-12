Jazz Parks named interim superintendent for Ann Arbor Public Schools

Ann Arbor Public Schools is getting a new superintendent.

The Ann Arbor School Board voted 6-0 on Wednesday to appoint assistant superintendent Jazz Parks as the school district's interim superintendent. Parks will fill in for current AAPS superintendent Jeanice Swift, who has been with the district for a decade, while the board looks for a replacement.

Rima Mohammad, president of the Ann Arbor School Board, said Parks was chosen due to her experience within the district.

"Looking at her strong track record and proven track record and her connections with school teams, the administration, teachers; we felt that she was the most qualified," Mohammad said.

Parks' appointment comes after the board and Swift came to a voluntary resignation agreement last month. Under that agreement, Swift will serve in a transitional role until the end of the year.

Parks' effective start date is subject to contract negotiations with the district, according to Mohammad.

The board will begin evaluating search firms to facilitate the hiring of a permanent replacement for Swift starting November 6.