U of M to seek liquor licenses for sport facilities

The University of Michigan will apply for liquor licenses at Michigan Stadium, Yost Ice Arena, and the Crisler Center.

The University's board of regents voted Thursday to request liquor licenses from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. If approved, the licenses will allow for the sale of alcohol at intercollegiate sporting events at the designated venues.

The move comes after the the state approved alcohol salesat University stadiums earlier this year. The Michigan State Board of Trustees similarly voted to apply for liquor licenses at its football stadium last month.

The licenses, if approved, will be implemented for Yost and Crisler in time for the upcoming season. Implementation at Michigan Stadium will then be evaluated based on the experience at Yost and Crisler.

The Board needs to ensure that Michigan Stadium is adequately staffed to prevent overserving, said Jordan Acker.

"When it comes to Michigan Stadium, especially because you have things like tailgating and it's obviously a much much bigger crowd - you really want to make sure you have evaluated all of your options by the time you not only apply for the liquor license but also approve it," Acker said.

The University has not determined how any revenue from alcohol sales will be used.

"I think we want to make sure that as much as the money goes back into money into certain scholarship programs as possible," Acker said. "I don't want to get ahead of ourselves yet but it's definitely something that both Warde Manuel and the Athletic Department are being really thoughtful about."

The Athletic Department will also need to develop protocols to ensure compliance with state law, Liquor Control Commission Rules and U-M alcohol policies.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's license.

