Michigan investing in semiconductor learning and career programs

State economic development officials are teaming with three southeast Michigan universities and a community college to expand semiconductor education and training programs.

“We are focused on insuring that the next generation has opportunities in this important and valuable sector,” said Quentin Messer, the president of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The MEDC is providing $3.6 million in grants and matching funds to Wayne State University, Oakland University, the University of Michigan and Washtenaw Community College.

The intent is to build the semiconductor workforce in Michigan.

Kimberly Andrews Espy is the president of Wayne State University. She says the global semiconductor industry is projected to grow to over a trillion dollars by the end of the decade.

“In order to meet that projection, a robust talent pipeline of manufacturers, engineers and fabricators is necessary to advance an intact supply chain, solve our technological challenges and fuel our United States’ efforts toward self-reliance in this industry,” said Andrews Espy.