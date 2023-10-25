Gov. Whitmer 'alarmed' by allegations involving MSU's Board of Trustees

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says members of Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees “have to get their act together.”

There are allegations that MSU Board of Trustee chair Rema Vassar has not fully cooperated with an investigation into who leaked the name of the woman who accused former Head Football Coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment.

Specifically, Trustee Brianna Scott claims Vassar has not turned over her cell phone as part of an internal investigation into the source of the leak.

Vassar denies she’s the source of the leak, and contends other Trustees have also not turned over their cell phones to a law firm hired to conduct a forensic review.

There are addition allegations that Vassar has overstepped her authority and has been involved in misconduct since becoming board chair earlier this year.

Gov. Whitmer says she is concerned by the allegations.

“It’s alarming to me that any trustee would not fully comply with an investigation about a victim whose name was inappropriately and perhaps unlawfully leaked,” Whitmer told reporters in Flint Wednesday.

Whitmer declined to comment when asked if she planned to remove Vassar from the MSU Board. She did say her legal team is looking at her options. But Whitmer added it may not "come into necessity to know."

The Board is scheduled to meet on Friday.

