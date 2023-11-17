UNC chancellor says he's weighing offer to become MSU's next president

Michigan State University might be getting a new president.

Kevin Guskiewicz, the chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, confirmed in a statement Thursday that he is considering an offer from MSU to become the university's 22nd president.

"I am focused on serving the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a special place I have lived, worked, and loved for 28 years," he said. "I am very proud of what our university accomplishes every day as one of the best public universities in the country. Through the years, a variety of professional opportunities have been presented to me. My family and I must weigh each one, and we are weighing this one."

The university's offer to Guskiewicz was first reportedby The State News, the student newspaper at MSU. The News also reported that another finalist, Taylor Eighmy, the President of the University of Texas at San Antonio, took his name out of consideration on Wednesday.

Former provost Teresa Woodruff has served as interim president since former president Samuel Stanley Jr. resigned amid tension with the university's Board of Trustees last fall. Woodruff has said she is not seeking the role full time.

A spokesperson for MSU declined to comment.