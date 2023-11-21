MSU report finds Michigan student achievement still lags from pandemic

© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Michigan Radio | By George Weykamp
Published November 21, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST
Michigan student achievement has improved in some areas, but overall performance is still lower than before the pandemic, according to a new report from the Education Policy innovation Collaborative at Michigan State University.

Researchers have reviewed K-8 student test scores every fall and spring since 2020 to measure the impact of the pandemic.

Tara Kilbride, the interim associate director of the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, said it will take multiple years to close gaps related to pandemic school closures.

"It will take a long time, but school districts in Michigan and elsewhere have been prioritizing evidence-based approaches like high dosage tutoring and increased instructional time," she said.

Math scores are up slightly from spring 2021, but reading scores have remained stagnant, the report says.

Schools that were hardest hit during the pandemic have rebounded the fastest, Kilbride added. She said one of the primary challenges teachers face now is a wider variety of student needs and abilities in the classroom than before the pandemic.

"For teachers to be able to accommodate that wide range of where their students are and help them to get where they need to be, different or more curricula and instructional resources might be necessary," Kilbride said.

George Weykamp
George Weykamp is a senior at the University of Michigan studying business law and history. He was the 2022 University Editor at The Michigan Daily where he oversaw coverage of the first firing of a University President in over a century as well as a historic sexual misconduct settlement.
