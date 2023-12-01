© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pro-Palestinian students protest U of M cancellation of vote on Hamas-Israel war resolutions

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published December 1, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST
Students protest in front of University of Michigan President Santa Ono's Ann Arbor campus residence.
Tracy Samilton
/
Michigan Radio
Students protest in front of University of Michigan President Santa Ono's Ann Arbor campus residence.

Pro-Palestinian students protested in front of University of Michigan President Santa Ono's campus home on Friday.

That's after the University canceled a student vote on two proposed Central Student Government resolutions, 13-025, and 13-026, related to the war between Hamas and Israel.

One of the resolutions, 13-025, contained numerous pro-Palestinian statements.

It criticized President Santa Ono's statement to the Michigan community after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli citizens, because it did not mention "the retaliatory offenses committed by Israel on innocent Palestinian lives."

The resolution said the statement caused "entire student populations to feel unseen and otherized."

Protest spokeperson Zaynab Elkolaly said canceling the vote was undemocratic.

"This is just a symptom of a much larger problem where our president is not meeting his students' demands, especially his vulnerable and marginalized ones," she said.

The university canceled the vote after it said an unauthorized email was sent to the entire undergraduate student body at the Ann Arbor campus.

The email urged students to vote yes on the pro-Palestinian resolution.

The university said the email represented "extraordinary, unprecedented interference" with the student government voting process, and violated campus email rules.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's license.
Tags
Education Israel/Gaza 2023University of Michigan
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content