Pro-Palestinian students protest U of M cancellation of vote on Hamas-Israel war resolutions

Pro-Palestinian students protested in front of University of Michigan President Santa Ono's campus home on Friday.

That's after the University canceled a student vote on two proposed Central Student Government resolutions, 13-025, and 13-026, related to the war between Hamas and Israel.

One of the resolutions, 13-025, contained numerous pro-Palestinian statements.

It criticized President Santa Ono's statement to the Michigan community after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli citizens, because it did not mention "the retaliatory offenses committed by Israel on innocent Palestinian lives."

The resolution said the statement caused "entire student populations to feel unseen and otherized."

Protest spokeperson Zaynab Elkolaly said canceling the vote was undemocratic.

"This is just a symptom of a much larger problem where our president is not meeting his students' demands, especially his vulnerable and marginalized ones," she said.

The university canceled the vote after it said an unauthorized email was sent to the entire undergraduate student body at the Ann Arbor campus.

The email urged students to vote yes on the pro-Palestinian resolution.

The university said the email represented "extraordinary, unprecedented interference" with the student government voting process, and violated campus email rules.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's license.