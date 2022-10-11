Enterprise

Our Stories
An agreement between the ACLU and Detroit’s 36th District Court will require judges to limit the use of cash bail, and make transparent decisions about affordability when it is used.
Detroit is now a majority-renter city. Here are some free financial education resources that could help you buy a home.Detroiters are no strangers to fluctuating economic landscapes. The city once known for its low cost of living and high homeownership rate has recently transitioned to a majority-renter city.
A 15-minute phone call from the Wayne County Jail, at $4.20, is among the highest rates in the state. The county's contract for jail telecommunications brings in at least $1.75 million a year for the county.
Detroit’s housing market is pushing many people to start thinking outside the box when it comes to home ownership. For years, Detroit was seen as the place to purchase a decent, affordable home. But that is no longer the reality in many parts of the city.
A Detroit neighborhood is redefining ‘affordable for Detroit’ as the rental market hits an all-time highThe Detroit housing market is now one of the most competitive markets in Southeast Michigan. The majority of city residents now are renters, and some are finding it hard to find or qualify for homes in their own neighborhoods.
A Michigan Radio analysis found that as of January 2022, at least 120 people were being held in pre-trial detention at a Wayne County jail for more than 18 months. We’ve created this guide to help you understand due process rights, and ways you can support a loved one in pre-trial detention.
An analysis by Michigan Radio found that the person who has spent the longest time in pre-trial detention in a Wayne County jail has been there just short of four years.
A surge in arrests, a court docket jammed with weapons charges: How Detroit responded to an uptick in gun crimesDetroit police have made many more arrests for carrying a concealed weapon during the pandemic. But defense attorneys say the arrests have been heavy-handed, burdening an already backlogged court system, and eroding public trust in police.