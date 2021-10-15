© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Climate Change

Federal court rules against tree protection ordinance

Michigan Radio | By Lester Graham
Published October 15, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT
Tree_lined_street.jpg
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio
A ruling by the U.S. 6th District Court of Appeals might put local tree protection ordinances at risk.

Environmentalists are concerned a federal court ruling this week could limit tree protection ordinances.

The ruling by the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals dealt with landowners’ private property rights and Canton Township’s tree ordinance. The ordinance requires landowners who remove trees to plant new trees or pay into a fund to ensure there’s not a net loss of trees.

Canton Township ordered a property owner who cleared more than 150 trees from his property to plant replacement trees or deposit more than $47,000 into a township tree fund. The owner sued.

The court ruled the township didn’t show that it properly assessed the burden to the landowners.

Sean Hammond is policy director at the Michigan Environmental Council which filed a brief supporting the ordinance.

“The court basically ruled that Canton Township did not prove that it was going to benefit the city as much as it burdened the owner.”

He says the ruling could affect other municipalities.

“It really only impacts this one company in terms of direct scope. But, it sends a message to a lot of other places about how valid their tree ordinances are.”

Hammond hopes Canton Township appeals the ruling.

Tags

Environment & Climate Changefederal courtLocal control6th circuit courtcanton
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report and previously hosted Stateside on Fridays. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Radio from 1998-2010.
See stories by Lester Graham
Related Content