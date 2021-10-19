© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Environment & Climate Change

Protesters target Line 5 safety valve, Enbridge temporarily shutdown down pipeline

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published October 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT
enbridge sign in front of a gray sky
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio

Enbridge says it temporarily shut down part of its Line 5 pipeline Tuesday after protesters tampered with its safety valve equipment near Vassar, Michigan.

Chanting "Stop Line 5”, the protesters streamed live video on Facebook as one of their group's members used a wrench to twist a pipeline control valve. They say Line 5 poses an immediate threat to the environment.

An Enbridge spokesman counters that the protesters actions put themselves, first responders and local property owners' safety at risk.

“We take this very seriously and will support the prosecution of all those involved,” said Ryan Duffy, Enbridge spokesman.

Duffy says Enbridge is “still determining” whether the protesters damaged any equipment.

Line 5 has been the subject of numerous protests in recent years over fears of a potential oil spill in the Straits of Mackinac.

The fight over Line 5 has grown to include Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) who’s worked to shutdown the oil pipeline and the Canadian government fighting to keep the oil flowing.

Editor's Note: Enbridge is one of Michigan Radio's corporate sponsors.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
