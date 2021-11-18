EGLE escalates enforcement over Stellantis air quality violations

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is stepping up enforcement measures against Stellantis, after two of the automaker’s plants were hit with air quality violations.

Most of those violations involve the new Mack Assembly complex on Detroit’s east side, where Stellantis makes next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokees.

That plant has received two violation notices for excessive odors, and one for improperly installed emissions reduction equipment. EGLE investigators also found that similar equipment was not correctly installed at Stellantis’ Warren truck plant.

EGLE spokeswoman Jill Greenberg said Stellantis has until December 3 to respond to the enforcement notice, and begin talks to resolve the issues.

“We’re providing Stellantis an opportunity to formally resolve these violations by entering a legally-enforceable agreement that’s going to include a compliance program and a monetary penalty,” Greenberg said.

In an October letter to EGLE, Stellantis said it was taking steps to mitigate the odors from its paint shop, and promised immediate action plus a 90-day investigation to get to the bottom of the odor source. However, the company was hit with another odor violation on October 28.

Since the emissions equipment issues are federal air pollution violations, Greenberg said the U.S. EPA is also involved. "EPA was [at the Mack Assembly Plant] this week for two days conducting air monitoring,” Greenberg said. “We don’t have those test results back, but we hope to soon.”

Greenberg said that since the Mack plant launched production earlier this year, EGLE has received 54 complaints and conducted six investigations. She said the agency has not received any complaints about the Warren truck plant.

Stellantis representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

