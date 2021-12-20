© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Environment & Climate Change

Four Superfund sites in Michigan to get cleanup money

Michigan Radio | By Lester Graham
Published December 20, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST
GAO_map_vulnerable_superfund_sites.jpg
GAO
/
Source: GAO

Four places in Michigan are getting part of $1 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan to help clean up Superfund sites.

This money is to help cleanup 49 Superfund sites across the nation, some of which have been sitting for decades.

The Velsicol "Burn Pit" in St. Louis, Michigan (year unknown).
Pine River Superfund Citizen Task Force
/
The Velsicol "Burn Pit" in St. Louis, Michigan (year unknown).

In Michigan, cleaning up polluted dirt at Charlevoix Municipal Well Superfund site will begin. Contamination of the public water supply was first noted in the early 1980s.

At the Tar Lake Superfund Site in Antrim County, an iron works company dumped hazardous chemicals for 60 years. Hundreds of thousands of tons of contaminated dirt is to be removed.

There’s money to clean up PCB contaminated properties in Saint Clair Shores.

The Velsicol Burn Pit site in St. Louis will get funding for treating some contamination and excavating ash piles.

Another $2.5 billion will be released later for other sites across the country.

Environment & Climate Change superfund U.S. EPA
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report and previously hosted Stateside on Fridays. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Radio from 1998-2010.
