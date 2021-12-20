Four Superfund sites in Michigan to get cleanup money

Four places in Michigan are getting part of $1 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan to help clean up Superfund sites.

This money is to help cleanup 49 Superfund sites across the nation, some of which have been sitting for decades.

Pine River Superfund Citizen Task Force / The Velsicol "Burn Pit" in St. Louis, Michigan (year unknown).

In Michigan, cleaning up polluted dirt at Charlevoix Municipal Well Superfund site will begin. Contamination of the public water supply was first noted in the early 1980s.

At the Tar Lake Superfund Site in Antrim County, an iron works company dumped hazardous chemicals for 60 years. Hundreds of thousands of tons of contaminated dirt is to be removed.

There’s money to clean up PCB contaminated properties in Saint Clair Shores.

The Velsicol Burn Pit site in St. Louis will get funding for treating some contamination and excavating ash piles.

Another $2.5 billion will be released later for other sites across the country.