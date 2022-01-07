Got something to say about how Michigan should manage its wolf population?

Lester Graham / Wolf tracks in a public forest in Iron County, Michigan in 2021.

Through the end of this month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is taking your comments about its gray wolf management plan. The plan was last updated in 2015. It includes everything from maintaining habitat for wolves, to minimizing wolves eating livestock, to developing recommendations for a possible hunting season for wolves.

The DNR indicates the 2022 update will include recent scientific literature and new information on wolves in Michigan. The agency states as it updates the plan, it’s important to get feedback from citizens about how the agency can “…improve the plan to protect the long-term health of the wolves and also meeting the needs of communities.”

Since the 2015 wolf management plan was released, the agency has been criticized for its handling of the wolf population. Emails obtained by Bridge Michigan revealed some officials and lawmakers opposed to wolf protection exaggerated or made up stories about threats from wolves.

If you’re interested in giving the DNR feedback about wolves you can complete an online survey here. You can see the current wolf management plan here. The public comment period is open through the end of the month.

The wolf population in Michigan has grown from being nearly eliminated in the mid-1970s to a population of nearly 700. Almost all of them live in the Upper Peninsula.

