Environment & Climate Change

Environmental agencies investigating sheen on Huron River tributary near Flat Rock

Michigan Radio | By Sarah Cwiek
Published February 22, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST
huron river
U.S. Geological Survey
/
Huron River

State and federal environmental agencies are investigating a chemical-like sheen on a tributary to the Huron River, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said Tuesday.

The sheen is in the city of Flat Rock, in Metro Detroit’s Downriver area. That city also suffered a chemical spill in its sewer system from a Ford plant last fall.

EGLE spokesperson Jill Greenberg agency said the spill, first reported by anglers on Monday evening, appears to be bubbling up from beneath the water. But for now, it’s unclear what it is or where it’s coming from. The U.S. EPA was onsite on Tuesday to take samples for testing, she said.

Greenberg said the sheen is about 500 feet long, and for now is well-contained by floating booms. She said this begins the “containment phase” of the eventual clean-up operation, while authorities look for the cause and composition of the sheen.

Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Radio in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
