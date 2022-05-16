© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Environment & Climate Change

More electric vehicle chargers coming to state parks along Lake Michigan this summer

Michigan Radio | By Dustin Dwyer
Published May 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Sunset at Grand Haven State Park
Courtesy Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
A sunset at Grand Haven State Park.

Electric Vehicle drivers will have more spots to charge up along Lake Michigan starting this summer. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it will add 30 EV charging stations at state parks along the Lake Michigan shore, as part of an effort to create a network of chargers encircling the lake. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the idea last year.

The goal is to have more charging stations at scenic locations along the Lake, to make it more attractive as a road trip destination for EV drivers.

“The enhancement will no doubt increase the number of visitors at these parks, while providing convenience and significantly increasing the range for EV motorists,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR’s Parks and Recreation division, in a statement released by the department.

The DNR says it will begin in June by installing new chargers at Warren Dunes State Park in the far Southwestern corner of the state.

Then it’ll work its way north, installing more stations at several lakeshore state parks along the way, including at Holland, Grand Haven, P.J. Hoffmaster, Charles Mears, Ludington, Orchard Beach, Interlochen, Young, Petoskey and Wilderness state parks. The department says it’s hoping to continue the charging circuit at state parks in the U.P. next year.

Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Radio’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Radio since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
