No Mow May: parking the lawnmower for the benefit of bees

Many Michigan homeowners will likely mow their lawn this weekend.

But for anyone looking for a reason to leave the lawnmower in the garage, there’s No Mow May.

It’s a campaign to let lawns grow in May to help struggling bee populations.

Matthew Shepherd is the outreach director of the Xerces Society, a conservation group dedicated to pollinators, like bees.

“May is a time when bees are just coming out and flowers are really important to feed them and give their populations a boost,” said Shepherd. “By not mowing your lawn, you have an opportunity of having dandelions or clover or other flowering plants in your lawn to feed on.”

Shepherd said there are more than 3,600 varieties of bees in the United States, with the average neighborhood having about 100.

