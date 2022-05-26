© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Climate Change

Michigan DNR raising pay to lure seasonal parks workers

Michigan Radio | By Scott Pohl
Published May 26, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT
dnr seasonal.jpg
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it's still looking for people to fill summer jobs. The department is upping its starting pay to $15 an hour.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has raised starting pay in an effort to attract more seasonal workers at state parks.

The DNR is touting perks like flexible scheduling and appealing outdoor work areas along with the higher wages. The department said earlier this month that 400 jobs were yet to be filled for this summer.

Typically, the DNR hires about 1,300 seasonal workers to maintain the parks during the summer.

Starting pay has normally ranged from $10.20 to $12 an hour, but that’s being upped to a $15 hourly rate.

DNR Parks and Recreation chief Ron Olson said the shortage is greatest in places with lots of competition from the commercial tourism industry, like the Straits of Mackinac area.

Remote areas are also a challenge. "Like in the Muskallonge State Park and even Tahquamenon Falls and places that are great places to visit, and they’re heavily visited," he said. "But they’re far away from any real population centers.”

The state requires applicants to pass a drug test. The DNR said parks and recreation experience is desired, but training is also available.

Olson said these jobs can be stepping stones for students considering careers in natural resources. They also can appeal to retirees or anyone looking for temporary work over the summer.

The department said it shifted state parks funding to implement the pay increase.

Tags

Environment & Climate Change Department of Natural ResourcesMichigan Department of Natural Resources
Scott Pohl
See stories by Scott Pohl
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!