Here's how to stay cool during Michigan's extreme heat advisory

Temperatures are expected to soar in Michigan over the next few days and authorities are urging residents to prepare for extreme heat. Areas of Michigan are facing various levels of heat advisory this Tuesday and Wednesday according to the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids.

Temperatures are expected to rise sharply Tuesday, with temps predicted to reach well into the 90s on Wednesday.

The Michigan State Police is urging residents to check on family members or neighbors who may be more susceptible to excessive heat. MSP is also asking Michiganders to ensure pets have a cool place to rest and plenty of water.

“Proper planning for the expected heat can reduce your risk of heat related illness,” said Dr. Karen Luparello, the agency’s Medical Director.

Other tips to avoid running into trouble from the heat:

Wear the right clothes. Dress in loose fitting, light weight, light colored clothing. Stay hydrated. Keep a bottle of fresh water with you while being active in the heat and hydrate on the days leading up to high heat. Avoid drinks with much caffeine or sugar. Plan your day. Keep strenuous activity to a minimum during the hottest parts of the day (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Stay shady. Stay indoors and in the shade. Keep curtains and shades drawn to keep the sun out of your home. Find the cool spots. Go to a local cooling center if you do not have air conditioning in your home. Plan for electrical impacts. Prepare for potential loss of power due to weather and high demand for electricity.

Consumers Energy has a resource center on their website with ways to run appliances efficiently to keep energy bills low. The website also suggested the following for staying safe in high heat:



Put on sunscreen. Search for a sunscreen with a high SPF to reapply throughout the day. Be aware of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include pale skin, excessive sweating, and nausea. Symptoms of heat stroke can include dry or red skin, lack of sweating, and unconsciousness. People experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention.

Anyone looking for more resources to deal with the heat can call 211, a free statewide service that can connect people to community assistance. This number can also direct community members to cooling centers near them.

Below is a list of cooling centers in areas across Michigan. Click the links to view the full lists.

Cooling centers in Ottawa County

Grand Haven Community Center (421 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven)

Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gateway Mission (661 E. 24th St Suite 600, Holland)

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Herrick District Library (3oo South River Ave, Holland)

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cooling centers in Calhoun County

SHARE Center (120 Grove St., Battle Creek)

Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with water distribution

Haven of Rest Ministries (11 Green St., Battle Creek)

Open 24 hours

Cooling centers in Ingham County

Watertown Charter Township (12803 S. Wacousta Rd., Grand Ledge)

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ingham County Service Center (407 N. Cedar, Mason)

Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sparrow Senior Health Center (1210 W. Saginaw, Lansing)

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cooling centers in Washtenaw County

Briarwood Mall (100 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor)

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Saline Library (555 N. Maple St., Saline)

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cooling centers in Wayne County

Canton Public Library (1200 S. Canton Center Rd., Canton)

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Police Department (1427 Caliphs Parkway, Lincoln Park)

Open 24 hours

Northville Library (212 W. Cady St., Northville)

Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Northwest Activity Center (18100 Meyers, Detroit)

Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency said with the anticipated heat and high heat index expected for the next few days, drinking enough fluids is one of the most important things you can do to prevent heat illness.

The hot spell should be brief with high temperatures trailing off into the 70s by the weekend.