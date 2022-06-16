© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Environment & Climate Change

MI environmental group calls EPA's PFAS advisory a "wake-up call" for industries

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published June 16, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT
pfas.jpg
Michigan Department of Environmental Quality
/
Worker collecting foam to be tested for presence of PFAS

The Michigan Environmental Council says the U.S. EPA's new health advisory for PFAS is a wake-up call for industries that use the chemicals.

PFAS is short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They are chemicals that are used by numerous industries in the U.S. The advisory suggests that even tiny amounts of PFAS could be dangerous to human health.

While the advisory is not enforceable, the MEC's Charlotte Jameson said it's a signal of how the EPA may be approaching PFAS regulation.

"This stuff is really, really toxic," she said, "and we need to get serious about getting it out of our environment. That means not using it in the first place because once it's in the environment it's impossible to break down."

The EPA issued an advisory for two older, legacy forms of PFAS, called PFOA and PFOS, and also issued an advisory for two of the newer, so-called "short -chain" PFAS.

Industries have claimed short-chain PFAS are safer. Jameson said the advisory by the EPA shows the agency does not agree.

"I hope this serves as a wake-up call for them," she said. "It's a false narrative that [short-chain PFAS] is somehow safer. Short chain is not a good alternative and we really do need to look at getting rid of PFAS across the board."

Michigan currently has some of the strictest limits for PFAS in drinking water in the nation.

Jameson said the EPA's move may push the state to tighten the standard even more.

Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
