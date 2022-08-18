© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Environment & Climate Change

Judge sides with Enbridge, keeps Line 5 case in federal court

Michigan Radio | By Sarah Cwiek
Published August 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
Updated August 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
enbridge-2.JPG

A federal judge has struck a blow to the state of Michigan’s effort to shut down Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline.

The judge denied the state’s efforts to remove its Line 5 lawsuit from federal court back to state court.

The case started out in state court. But after two years of litigating there, Enbridge argued it should be moved to federal court because the case deals with federal questions.

The judge agreed. She wrote that the court “will not accept the State’s invitation to undermine its previous decision and perpetuate a forum battle.”

Advocates for shutting down Line 5 blasted the decision. They accused Enbridge of manipulating the judicial system because the case wasn’t going its way in state court.

Editor's note: Enbridge is one of Michigan Radio's corporate sponsors.

