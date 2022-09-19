© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Environment & Climate Change

GLWA will need a few more weeks to get water main back to full service

Michigan Radio | By Briana Rice
Published September 19, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
GLWA crews install new pipe at site of broken water main on Wednesday.
Great Lakes Water Authority
/
via Twitter

The Great Lakes Water Authority has announced another delay in returning a broken water main to full service after it broke in August.

The water main break left seven communities with boil water advisories. Those advisories have been lifted but water authority officials say that the water pressure still might not be back to normal.

They say full service won't be restored until the pipe testing is complete.

Suzanne Coffey is the CEO of the water authority.

"The biggest reason for delays is how long it's taking to fill and disinfect this pipe. Fortunately we don't have breaks in pipe this large with this long of a span very often. In fact, we've never had a pipe this large and this this length. It's just taking longer than we anticipated," she said.

The broken pipe is 10 feet wide — the largest in the Great Lakes Water Authority's service area.

The water authority now expects the pipeline to return to full service the first week of October.

