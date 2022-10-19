WM, formerly Waste Management, planning $35 million recycling hub in Detroit

One of the country’s largest waste management companies is expanding its footprint in Michigan with a new $35 million dollar facility in Detroit.

The new facility will serve as a recycling hub for the six other WM, formerly known as “Waste Management” facilities in the state.

Aaron Johnson is the Great Lakes Area Vice President for the company.

"Our hope is to increase the participation rates in Detroit. But before we can get more people to recycle, we got to add capacity because there's just not a lot of capacity on the market today to process those materials," he said.

The company does not have any arrangements with the City of Detroit but Johnson says the company currently collects 60% of the trash, recycling and yard waste from Detroiters.

He says only 20% of Detroiters are enrolled in curbside recycling pickup and the company hopes to change that.

That change will include social media campaigns as well as school visits to encourage kids and families to recycle.

"We're more than just a waste company. We're a sustainability company. Um, and so, yes, we're known for our landfills and the waste that, that we manage for, for people and for companies. But we want to create a circular economy, and we want to be at the center of the sustainability discussion," he said.

Johnson said that the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy gave WM a grant recently for $465,000 that will be used to support the building of this multi-million dollar recycling center.

In a press release, the company said it plans to process up to 40-tons-per-hour and expects to receive recycled materials from residential, industrial and commercial properties.

“The City of Detroit looks forward to supporting WM’s investment in a state-of-the-art recycling facility,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in the press release. “This project will drive economic growth in our great city by creating career opportunities for Detroiters, and positioning Detroit as the epicenter of a circular economy for Michigan business.”

A location has not been finalized but WM officials say they hope to break ground this year and open the facility in early 2024.