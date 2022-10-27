© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Environment & Climate Change

Federal dollars for replacing old school buses with electric ones coming to Michigan

Michigan Radio | By Lester Graham
Published October 27, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Joint Office of Energy and Transportation
Michigan is receiving federal awards for 138 electric buses at 25 school districts.

In the first round of funding, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded 25 Michigan school districts rebate money for electric buses.

In total, the Michigan school districts will get up to $54 million in rebates for electric buses and the infrastructure needed to charge them. Of the surrounding states, Michigan got more money for more buses — 138 total — in this round of funding.

Here are the school districts which have won awards and the number of buses approved for purchase:

Alcona Community Schools, 2
Armada Area Schools, 1
Au Gres-Sims School District, 1
Beecher Community School District, 5
Bessemer Area School District, 2
Britton Deerfield Schools, 5
Cassopolis Public Schools, 3
Chesaning Union Schools, 5
Dearborn City School District, 18
Harbor Beach Community Schools, 3
Hartford Public Schools, 4
Homer Community School District, 7
Hopkins Public Schools, 3
Jackson Public Schools, 21
L’Anse Area Schools, 2
Mayville Community School District, 2
Ojibwe Charter School, 1
Onsted Community Schools, 3
Pellston Public Schools, 4
Pentwater Public School District, 2
Pontiac City School District, 25
Sand Creek Community Schools, 2
Ubly Community Schools, 6
Unionville-Sebewaing Area School District, 1
Ypsilanti Community Schools, 10

Many of the applications for funding in Michigan came from the Blue Bird Body Company which manufactures and leases buses to school districts. It makes electric buses.

Here is a link for the entire list of awards in the nation for this round of funding.

Because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, over the next five years up to $5 billion will be available for low- and zero-emission school buses across the nation.

Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Radio from 1998-2010.
