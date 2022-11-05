Top federal agriculture official touts "climate smart farming" to mid-Michigan agri-business leaders

A top U.S. Agriculture official met Thursday with mid-Michigan farmers and Agri-business leaders to discuss “climate smart farming.”

Climate Smart Farming is an approach that helps guide actions to transform agri-food systems towards green and climate resilient practices.

Xochitl Torres Small is the under secretary for the Rural Development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She met with about two dozen individuals at a farm in Otisville, just north of Flint.

She says the Climate-Smart Commodities program is aimed at reducing greenhouse gases and developing new revenue streams for small and under-served farmers.

“There’s always opportunities for more collaboration,” said Torres Small. “As we look for ways to support these local solutions, it’s making sure that our programs are accessible.”

Torres Small says it’s important for farmers and local groups to know the USDA is a “good partner.”