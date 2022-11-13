© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Environment & Climate Change

Firearm deer hunting season begins Tuesday

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published November 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST
Deer in the underbrush.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio

Hunters will take to Michigan’s woods this week for the start of firearm deer season.

Firearm deer season is a tradition for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders. But the tradition is undergoing a big change.

In the past, the Department of Natural Resources has collected information on the hunt at check stations and voluntary mail surveys. But participation has declined in recent years.

Now deer harvest reporting is online, and mandatory. Hunters will have up to 72 hours to report their kill.

Hunters reporting deer harvested in disease priority areas will receive notifications and instructions on submitting their deer for testing, should they choose to volunteer.

The DNR is interested in identifying cases of chronic wasting disease or bovine tuberculosis.

Tags
Environment & Climate Change deerdeer huntingchronic wasting diseaseBovine tuberculosisDNRDepartment of Natural Resources
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
