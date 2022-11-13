Firearm deer hunting season begins Tuesday

Hunters will take to Michigan’s woods this week for the start of firearm deer season.

Firearm deer season is a tradition for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders. But the tradition is undergoing a big change.

In the past, the Department of Natural Resources has collected information on the hunt at check stations and voluntary mail surveys. But participation has declined in recent years.

Now deer harvest reporting is online, and mandatory. Hunters will have up to 72 hours to report their kill.

Hunters reporting deer harvested in disease priority areas will receive notifications and instructions on submitting their deer for testing, should they choose to volunteer.

The DNR is interested in identifying cases of chronic wasting disease or bovine tuberculosis.