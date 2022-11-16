© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Environment & Climate Change

Another Detroit Stellantis plant is hit with emissions violation

Michigan Radio | By Sarah Cwiek
Published November 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST
Stellantis Jeep
Stellantis
The U.S. EPA will investigate if state environmental regulators violated the civil rights of residents near the Stellantis Jeep plant (Mack) in Detroit

Michigan environmental regulators have once again hit Stellantis with a violation notice for one of its Detroit auto factories.

The company has been hit with a slew of state environmental violations for its Mack Avenue facility over the past year and a half. Now, it’s been cited for violating its permit at the Jefferson North plant that’s also on Detroit’s east side.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Jefferson North emitted more volatile organic compounds per vehicle than its permit allows this September.

Bob Byrnes is with EGLE’s air quality division. He says the plant is only allowed to emit 4.8 pounds of volatile organic compounds per vehicle each month. “And the facility has reported in September of 2022 that they have exceeded that limit, and they have emitted 5.01 pounds per vehicle produced,” he said.

Byrnes said that because of supply chain shortages and other production issues at Jefferson North,overall mass emissions are down at the plant,” he said. “But this one is more of a performance standard. It's based upon how much is emitted per vehicle produced. And when you lower the amount of vehicles produced, it becomes harder to achieve those lower values.”

Byrnes said Stellantis received the violation notice this week, and has 21 days to respond and “tell us how long it's been ongoing, how long they might anticipate it ongoing, and what mitigation measures they will take to come back into compliance.”

Stellantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tags
Environment & Climate Change Stellantisegleair pollution
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Radio in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
