Stellantis to pay fine for air quality violations at Detroit assembly plant

The state of Michigan has finalized a consent agreement with Stellantis over air quality violations at a factory in Detroit where the company makes the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The factory site had long been an engine plant for Chrysler. The company now known as Stellantis announced a multibillion dollar investment in Detroit in 2019 and converted the factory to build SUVs.

It was hailed as an economic win for the Motor City, but just two years later, the state issued a notice saying the new plan violated federal and state air quality laws.

The problem was in the paint department. Instead of sending fumes to what’s called a “regenerative thermal oxidizer,” or RTO, to be cleaned, the fumes just got piped straight outside.

Now, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has fined the company $283,832

and said it will have to install a new RTO system within 90 days.

A number of residents told the state the enforcement didn’t go far enough.

“EGLE has grounds to shut FCA down,” read one anonymous comment posted by the department in its report on the consent agreement. Stellantis was formerly known as FCA, or Fiat Chrysler America. “FCA should not be able to continue the production of vehicles until the repairs are completed,” the comment continued.

Other commenters noted that the consent agreement didn’t take environmental justice into account. The fine imposed on Stellantis will be paid to the state of Michigan, not to local residents in the neighborhood near the plant. Detroit is a majority-Black city, and residents near the plant suffer most as a result of air pollution, a number of commenters argued.

EGLE said in its response that it would review its policies on getting resident input for future decisions about consent agreements following violations.