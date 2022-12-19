What have you noticed about Great Lakes water quality?

The International Joint Commission (IJC) wants to hear what you know about Great Lakes water quality.

The bi-national organization is responsible for implementation of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement. It’s putting together a report for the U.S. and Canadian governments and wants to hear from the public.

Allison Voglesong Zejnati is a public affairs specialist with the IJC. She said they want to know what people throughout the Great Lakes region are seeing.

“How has the water quality in the Great Lakes near you- how has it changed? Is it improving for the better? What’s not changing? What are the observations that you’ve been making?”

Those public observations will help give greater context to the report.

“Which will recommend to Canadian and U.S. governments improvements they can make to their government programs, policies, and activities that will then improve the water quality of the Great Lakes,” Voglesong Zejnati said.

The comments that have already been received have varied depending on where people live. But there are some concerns that are repeated.

“Certainly algal blooms in Lake Erie, Saginaw Bay, Georgian Bay is a concern. We’re hearing climate change is a concern, as a driver, as a threat multiplier affecting other concerns like pollution, toxic pollution, plastics,” explained Voglesong Zejnati.

You can send an email to commission@ijc.org or submit your comments here. The deadline is December 23.

