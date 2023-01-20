Environmental groups call on the Biden administration for new PFAS drinking water standards

The Biden administration is under pressure to release new federal drinking water standards for PFAS contamination.

The man-made chemicals have been linked to numerous human health problems.

The administration missed its own 2022 deadline to set new standards.

Scott Faber is the senior vice president of government affairs for the Environmental Working Group.

He said the federal Environmental Protection Agency has completed its work, but that other federal regulators are still reviewing its recommendations.

“We understand that everyone has a role to play, especially the folk that review rules for a living at the Office of Management and Budget,” said Faber. “But people have waited too long. It’s time for action. It’s not time for more bureaucratic red tape."

More than a hundred environmental groups sent a letter to the Biden administration this week calling for the new PFAS drinking water standards to be released.

The Learning Disabilities Association of Michigan and the Michigan League of Conservation Voters are among the groups that signed the letter.

Michigan has multiple PFAS contamination sites.