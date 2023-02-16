© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Environment & Climate Change

Train derails in Van Buren Township; police say there is no threat to public

Michigan Radio | By Russ McNamara | WDET
Published February 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST
Railroad crossing sign with light signal
The derailment happened east of Belleville near Haggerty Road south of I-94.

Township police say there is no threat to the public, since no cars containing hazardous materials were among those that went off the rails.

Some of the rail cars belong to Norfolk Southern — the rail operator responsible for a derailment and the release of dangerous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.

In a statement, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says it is assessing the situation with local law enforcement.

This is a developing story.

Tags
Environment & Climate Change Van Buren Township
Russ McNamara | WDET
Russ McNamara is the host of All Things Considered for 101.9 WDET, presenting local news to the station’s loyal listeners.
