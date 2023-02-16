Train derails in Van Buren Township; police say there is no threat to public

The derailment happened east of Belleville near Haggerty Road south of I-94.

Township police say there is no threat to the public, since no cars containing hazardous materials were among those that went off the rails.

Some of the rail cars belong to Norfolk Southern — the rail operator responsible for a derailment and the release of dangerous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.

In a statement, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says it is assessing the situation with local law enforcement.

This is a developing story.