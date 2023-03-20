State denies latest plan to keep PFAS contamination out of river in Kent County

Plans for a barrier to stop PFAS chemicals from reaching a river in Kent County will be delayed, after state environmental regulators denied the plan.

The plan was put forward by Wolverine Worldwide, a west Michigan shoe company, as part of a consent agreement reached with the state 3 years ago. Wolverine has faced a number of legal battles over PFAS contamination at multiple sites in northern Kent county. This one covers a former tannery site that’s near the Rogue River in Rockford.

Wolverine agreed to build a system that would stop PFAS from leaching into the river via the groundwater. The plans for that system were initially proposed in March of last year, but Wolverine Worldwide submitted modifications late last year.

After receiving 230 comments from residents, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said the proposed plan didn’t do enough to protect the river.

It ordered Wolverine to submit a new plan by May 9. And, EGLE said, if that plan still isn’t good enough, Wolverine will be required to pay penalties ranging from $250 - $1,500 per day for every day from March 10 until a new plan is submitted.

“We are disappointed that EGLE denied our proposal to install a much larger remediation system that will be more effective at preventing groundwater from impacting the Rogue River,” the company said in a statement. “EGLE’s denial will unfortunately result in a delay in preventing groundwater from reaching the Rogue River, but we are committed to implementing our expanded system and are moving forward with design and permit applications so we can begin construction as soon as regulatory approvals allow.”