Environment & Climate Change

Vernal pools, ancient trees, and algal blooms: Catch up on some environmental stories this Earth Day

Michigan Radio | By Michigan Radio
Published April 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT
chickadee-lester.png

This Earth Day, we wanted to take a look back at some of our environmental coverage over the past year. From vernal pools to ancient trees, Michigan Radio consistently brings you stories about the effects of climate change, the latest environmental policies, and scientific advancements.

Check out some of our favorite stories of the past year below. And if you want to keep more of this coverage going, consider making a donation in honor of Earth Day!

Spotted salamander portrait.jpg
Environment & Climate Change
Frogs, salamanders, and fairy shrimp are appearing at a vernal pool near you
Lester Graham
Vernal pools in forests are critical to a number of species, including wood frogs, spotted salamander, and newts. Not all vernal pools are protected from destruction.
The main greenhouse at the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive.
Stateside
Stateside Podcast: Ancient trees are flourishing in northern Michigan
Ellie Katz
Stateside took a trip up north to visit the clones of ancient, old growth trees.

Steglitz.jpg
Environment & Climate Change
For Ann Arbor water managers, an ongoing battle to keep toxic chemicals at bay
Kelly House
Outdated federal water laws and chemicals that were approved for industry without assessing for risk leave Ann Arbor and other communities struggling to ward off water contaminants before they foul drinking water supplies.
Mouillee-9.jpg
Environment & Climate Change
Some Republicans, Democrats, environmentalists, hunters, anglers, and birders all want the same thing: more wetlands
Lester Graham
There's an effort underway to get the Michigan Legislature to appropriate $30 million to create wetlands as a way to reduce harmful algal blooms.
Uday Parom
Environment & Climate Change
Meet the people behind a community-based effort to monitor Detroit's air
Sarah Cwiek
Detroit has a problem with bad air. But how bad is it, and where are the hotspots? Gaps in air quality monitoring mean we often don’t know. But some community members are trying to fix that.
Untitled design (1).jpg
Stateside
Stateside Podcast: A rare white bear
Anna Spidel
Earlier this week, a rare sight was caught on a privately-owned trail cam in Michigan's Upper Peninsula: a black bear with white fur. Have you ever heard of such a thing? We talked with two guests to learn more.

