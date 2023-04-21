Vernal pools, ancient trees, and algal blooms: Catch up on some environmental stories this Earth Day
This Earth Day, we wanted to take a look back at some of our environmental coverage over the past year. From vernal pools to ancient trees, Michigan Radio consistently brings you stories about the effects of climate change, the latest environmental policies, and scientific advancements.
Check out some of our favorite stories of the past year below. And if you want to keep more of this coverage going, consider making a donation in honor of Earth Day!
Vernal pools in forests are critical to a number of species, including wood frogs, spotted salamander, and newts. Not all vernal pools are protected from destruction.
Stateside took a trip up north to visit the clones of ancient, old growth trees.
Outdated federal water laws and chemicals that were approved for industry without assessing for risk leave Ann Arbor and other communities struggling to ward off water contaminants before they foul drinking water supplies.
Some Republicans, Democrats, environmentalists, hunters, anglers, and birders all want the same thing: more wetlands
There's an effort underway to get the Michigan Legislature to appropriate $30 million to create wetlands as a way to reduce harmful algal blooms.
Detroit has a problem with bad air. But how bad is it, and where are the hotspots? Gaps in air quality monitoring mean we often don’t know. But some community members are trying to fix that.
Earlier this week, a rare sight was caught on a privately-owned trail cam in Michigan's Upper Peninsula: a black bear with white fur. Have you ever heard of such a thing? We talked with two guests to learn more.