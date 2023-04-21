Vernal pools, ancient trees, and algal blooms: Catch up on some environmental stories this Earth Day

This Earth Day, we wanted to take a look back at some of our environmental coverage over the past year. From vernal pools to ancient trees, Michigan Radio consistently brings you stories about the effects of climate change, the latest environmental policies, and scientific advancements.

Check out some of our favorite stories of the past year below. And if you want to keep more of this coverage going, consider making a donation in honor of Earth Day!

Environment & Climate Change Meet the people behind a community-based effort to monitor Detroit's air Detroit has a problem with bad air. But how bad is it, and where are the hotspots? Gaps in air quality monitoring mean we often don’t know. But some community members are trying to fix that. Listen • 6:02