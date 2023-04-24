Clean energy group reports jobs and investments coming to Michigan

A new report from a group which advocates for clean energy says Michigan will see thousands of new energy jobs through 14 different companies.

The group, Climate Power, says in its Clean Energy Boom report that these are direct construction and employment jobs. The information is based one published news reports of the companies’ announcements.

Most of the manufacturing plants or expansions have not yet been built. At least one, Gotion Inc., is waiting on approval of incentives by the State of Michigan. Some Republicans are opposed because of the company's connections to China.

Graham, Lester / Climate Power Graph from Climate Power report.

“In Michigan, that’s more than 13 thousand (13,702) new jobs with over $20 billion in new investment,” said Claire Moser, Deputy Executive Director of Climate Power.

She said those numbers don’t include a multiplier effect or indirect jobs.

“We are really just trying to show that this is just the beginning. This is the floor in Michigan. I think there's an additional at least 25,000 other indirect jobs that we did not include in the report. We want to document the floor and the ceiling of what's happening because of the (U.S.) President's clean energy plan.”

Most of the new jobs are related to manufacturing electric vehicles and battery plants.

