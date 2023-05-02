© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Environment & Climate Change

Michigan updates its endangered and threated species list

Michigan Radio | By Briana Rice
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
Close up picture of small Brown long-eared bat Plecotus auritus
Martin - stock.adobe.com
/
263525564

Michigan wildlife experts have updated the state’s endangered species list for the first time since 2009.

36 species were removed and 58 added for a total of 407 endangered and threatened animal and plant species in Michigan.

Jennifer Kleitch is an Endangered Species Specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

"The rare plants and animals found in the state that are threatened or endangered are often dependent on high quality natural systems that benefit all of us in Michigan, by providing clean water, clean air and a space to enjoy nature," Kleitch said. "And a decline in the species found in those natural areas can indicate declines in the functioning of those systems and in turn can impact our quality of life."

Three bat species - little brown, northern long-eared and tri-colored - were added to the list of threatened species because of a disease called white-nose syndrome.

Along with American bumblebees and rusty-patched bees were also added, due to population decline.

Trumpeter swans, whose populations have grown in recent years, were among the animals removed from Michigan’s threatened and endangered species list.

"Many species are listed as threatened or endangered because they face serious threats that can affect their populations things like habitat loss or degradation, habitat fragmentation, disease, direct loss and climate change all can contribute to declines in populations," Kleitch said.

Typically these lists are updated every seven to 10 years, but the updating has been delayed in part due to COVID-19.

Here is the full list of Michigan's endangered and threatened animals.

