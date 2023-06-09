© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVGR-FM is having technical difficulties and will be back on air as soon as possible. See other ways to listen here.
Environment & Climate Change

Michigan lags behind neighboring states in solar power

Michigan Radio | By Lester Graham
Published June 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT
A solar farm in mid-Michigan.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio
A solar farm in mid-Michigan.

According to an industry report, Michigan is behind most of its neighboring states in solar power installations and is likely to remain behind for the foreseeable future.

Michigan currently ranks 25th in the nation. Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin are all ranked higher in current installed capacity. Only Ohio has less solar generation.

Michigan’s percentage of in-state electricity generation from solar is 1.02%.

Of the solar installations in 2022 in the state, utility companies installed 84 percent of the total.

Nationally, the report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie’s Solar Market Insight indicates supply chain challenges are easing and the Inflation Reduction Act is beginning to benefit solar installations.

Based in part on a strong showing in the first quarter of this year, Wood Mackenzie projects that the solar market will triple in size over the next five years in the nation. However, Michigan is projected to lag behind its neighboring states.

Illinois, Indiana and Ohio are all predicted to be ranked in the top ten in the nation with Wisconsin eleventh. Michigan is projected to reach 20th in the nation.

Tags
Environment & Climate Change solarsolar energysolar panels
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Radio from 1998-2010.
See stories by Lester Graham
Related Content