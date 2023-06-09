Michigan lags behind neighboring states in solar power

According to an industry report, Michigan is behind most of its neighboring states in solar power installations and is likely to remain behind for the foreseeable future.

Michigan currently ranks 25th in the nation. Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin are all ranked higher in current installed capacity. Only Ohio has less solar generation.

Michigan’s percentage of in-state electricity generation from solar is 1.02%.

Of the solar installations in 2022 in the state, utility companies installed 84 percent of the total.

Nationally, the report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie’s Solar Market Insight indicates supply chain challenges are easing and the Inflation Reduction Act is beginning to benefit solar installations.

Based in part on a strong showing in the first quarter of this year, Wood Mackenzie projects that the solar market will triple in size over the next five years in the nation. However, Michigan is projected to lag behind its neighboring states.

Illinois, Indiana and Ohio are all predicted to be ranked in the top ten in the nation with Wisconsin eleventh. Michigan is projected to reach 20th in the nation.