Detroit Stellantis plant hit with fine for eighth environmental violation

A Stellantis plant on Detroit’s east side has received its eighth environmental violation notice in two years — and will now have to pay a fine.

The Stellantis Mack Avenue Assembly complex has had trouble meeting air quality standards since it opened in 2021. Nearby residents have consistently complained about offensive odors, with some reporting health problems as a result.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has investigated and confirmed those complaints eight times now. The latest violation came last month.

As a result, Stellantis now faces a $5,000 fine. That’s because it violated a 2022 consent order with the state.

That order requires the company to finish installing a second regenerative thermal oxidizer by the end of this month. That’s a major new piece of pollution control equipment meant to reduce odors and control emissions.

An EGLE spokesperson said the agency has been monitoring the installation process, and expects the equipment to be operational when the plant resumes operations in early July after its summer shutdown.