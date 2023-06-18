© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Climate Change

Detroit Stellantis plant hit with fine for eighth environmental violation

Michigan Radio | By Sarah Cwiek
Published June 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
A view of the paint shop at Stellantis’ Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack plant. Michigan environmental regulators say the company failed to properly treat fumes coming out of the paint facility.
Courtesy of Stellantis
/
A view of the paint shop at Stellantis’ Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack plant. Michigan environmental regulators say the company failed to properly treat fumes coming out of the paint facility.

A Stellantis plant on Detroit’s east side has received its eighth environmental violation notice in two years — and will now have to pay a fine.

The Stellantis Mack Avenue Assembly complex has had trouble meeting air quality standards since it opened in 2021. Nearby residents have consistently complained about offensive odors, with some reporting health problems as a result.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has investigated and confirmed those complaints eight times now. The latest violation came last month.

As a result, Stellantis now faces a $5,000 fine. That’s because it violated a 2022 consent order with the state.

That order requires the company to finish installing a second regenerative thermal oxidizer by the end of this month. That’s a major new piece of pollution control equipment meant to reduce odors and control emissions.

An EGLE spokesperson said the agency has been monitoring the installation process, and expects the equipment to be operational when the plant resumes operations in early July after its summer shutdown.

Tags
Environment & Climate Change Stellantisair qualityegle
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Radio in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
See stories by Sarah Cwiek
Related Content