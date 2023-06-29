© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Climate Change

Michigan air quality alert extended through Friday

Michigan Radio | By Kate Wells
Published June 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
The smog in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, as smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed much of the region.
Dustin Dwyer
/
The smog in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, as smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed much of the region.

The National Weather Service has extended its air quality alerts through Friday for much of the state, with the air quality index expected to reach the "unhealthy" level, and some hourly concentrations reaching the "very unhealthy" range.

Hospitals are already seeing the impacts of the last two days, said Dr. Ike Okereke, a thoracic surgeon and air quality researcher at Henry Ford Health.

"If you look at the number of admissions for lung related illnesses, that has increased in the last few days,” he said.

Patients are coming into the ER with shortness of breath, coughs, and sore throats. But the greatest risk is for those with underlying problems, like asthma.

“Detroit's one of the most challenging places in the country to live with asthma,” said Okereke, who recently co-authored a study linking gentrification to a “reduction” in air quality.

“Detroit also has one of the highest [rate of] mortalities from asthma. So that is one of the immediate problems you may have, is death from respiratory distress. And once you get respiratory distress and low oxygen level and low oxygen concentration, that can lead to a host of other downstream problems.”

The air quality late Thursday afternoon ranged from "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" levels, according to AirNow.gov, with the Detroit area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the region.
AirNow.gov
/
The air quality late Thursday afternoon ranged from "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" levels, according to AirNow.gov, with the Detroit area expe

Black, hispanic and low-income people are disproportionately affected by asthma, and communities in the Metro Detroit area have already been impacted by increased levels of construction and traffic congestion, Okereke said.

"When you add on that episodic catastrophic events like wildfires, this unfortunately could be a trend that we see in future years,” he said. “And it might be more episodic than every couple of months we might be dealing with this weekly, unfortunately, unless we try to work on ways from an individual to federal level to combat this.”

Tags
Environment & Climate Change wildfiresCanandaCanadian Wildfires
Kate Wells
Kate Wells is a Peabody Award-winning journalist currently covering public health. She was a 2023 Pulitzer Prize finalist for her abortion coverage.
See stories by Kate Wells
Related Content