Spill in Flint River appears contained; officials unsure what it is

An unidentified substance has spread along about one quarter of a mile of the Flint River.

The spill seems to be coming from an outflow at Whaley Park. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has staff members on the scene.

“It appears that it’s a petroleum-based product. There’s an oil sheen in the water,” said EGLE Public Information Officer Jill Greenberg who is at the site.

EGLE received notice of a potential spill through a Pollution Emergency Alert System report on Thursday night.

Absorbent booms have been placed in the river at three different spots along the Flint River although none of the spilled material has reached the third boom.

“Right now, it appears contained,” Greenberg said.

The volume of the spill is not clear and source of the spill is undetermined.

“We’re investigating all possible sources at this point. And samples are being collected to help determine what the substance consists of,” Greenberg explained.