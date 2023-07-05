State environment officials request removal of sandbags along Great Lakes shorelines

The Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy has asked shoreline property owners to remove sandbags along shorelines of the Great Lakes (EGLE).

According to a press release from the EGLE, the sandbags were authorized “as temporary actions to help property owners along the Great Lakes to prevent erosion impacts to their property and structures.”

The release states that the sandbags must be removed before they deteriorate and leave behind plasticized materials in the water and along the shore.

The sandbags were originally placed on shorelines due to high water levels in the Great Lakes in 2020. Most of the sandbags were installed under a Minor Project permit under Part 325, Great Lakes Submerged Lands of the Natural Resources and Environment Protection Act, Sand Dunes Protection and Management, of the NREA, and 1994 PA 451, as amended (NREPA) or using the exemption created under Part 353.

EGLE states that sandbags on the shoreline of Lake Superior can remain, due to high water levels.

Hugh McDiarmid is EGLE's communications manager. He says that there is a plastic burlap material in the sandbags, and that when they degrade they can put a lot of plastic into shorelines along the water.

“We don’t need more microplastics and contaminants in the Great Lakes,” said McDiarmid.

McDiarmid says three of the five Great Lakes are now at regular water levels.