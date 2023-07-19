© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Climate Change

More jobs in solar industry in Michigan despite a decline in utility scale projects nationally

Michigan Radio | By Lester Graham
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Michigan solar installation.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio
Michigan solar installation.

The number of jobs in solar energy went up in Michigan in 2022.

Ed Gilliland is the Senior Director of the Interstate Renewable Energy Council.

“Michigan did grow 3.3 %. Now have 4,073 jobs, more of it in the utility scale sector,” said Ed Gilliland, Senior Director of the Interstate Renewable Energy Council.

That’s just shy of the national average of 3.5%

Isolated, the number of jobs in the utility sector in the nation was down by 27%. The threat of new tariffs on panels and cells and other supply chain concerns led to a slowdown in large-scale solar installations, according the group’s report.

The Council expects growth will expand quickly over the next couple of years.

That loss in jobs in the utility sector was offset by an increase in the residential solar sector across the nation.

Another restraint on growth in solar was the labor shortage.

“There is considerable difficulty in the job market for solar. And, of course, they have to compete with construction and other jobs in the trades which are still pretty strong,” Gilliland explained.

Forty-four percent of solar installers said it was difficult to find workers.

The two biggest factors in whether solar installations in a state are up is the amount of sun it gets and its electricity rates. Gilliland says sunshine is not that much of an issue in Michigan. But, the state has the 11th highest electricity rates. That’s higher than all the Great Lakes states except New York.

However, Michigan ranks 24th in the nation in solar power generation. Only 1.02% of electricity generation in Michigan comes from solar energy.

The Interstate Renewable Energy Council says it expects the industry to quickly expand over the next couple years. It adds that solar panel manufacturing and production of related items is taking off and indicates Michigan is an important player in that market.

Tags
Environment & Climate Change solarsolar arraysolar energy
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Radio from 1998-2010.
See stories by Lester Graham
Related Content