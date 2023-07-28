© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Environment & Climate Change

Dearborn reaches million-dollar settlement with industrial scrapyard accused of pollution

Michigan Radio | By A.J. Evans
Published July 28, 2023 at 1:43 AM EDT
Judge's gavel with books
Pixabay.com
/

The City of Dearborn and an industrial scrapyard called Pro V Enterprises have settled a lawsuit over alleged pollution-control problems.

The settlement comes after the city filed the lawsuit in April of this year, alleging the company has continually violated Dearborn’s dust ordinance, according to a news release from the city.

As part of the settlement, Pro V Enterprises agreed to put more than $1 million toward mitigating "fugitive dust" pollution. Fugitive dust occurs when small particles generated by human operations escape their immediate surroundings and become suspended in the air.

In a statement from the city's press release, Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud said, “Today’s settlement with Pro-V enterprises, LLC is a step towards holding corporations accountable for the harm caused to public health and the environment in our community.”

Ali Abazeed, Dearborn’s director of public health, said fugitive dust pollution can be harmful, and the settlement signals a larger message for residents throughout the community.

“When we take actions like we’ve taken with those against Pro V, we’re sending a signal to everybody in the community, that the health and well-being of our residents is paramount, that their health and well-being comes first, and that we have an unwavering dedication to improving that health and well-being,” said Abazeed.

An attorney for Pro V, Amir Makled, said in a statement that the settlement "demonstrates Pro V’s commitment to operating responsibly and in accordance with applicable regulations while striving to be a good neighbor to the surrounding community."

"This collaborative approach reflects a shared commitment to finding practical solutions that benefit both the community and Pro-V’s continued operation," Makled said.

Dearborn says Pro V has agreed to complete its pollution-mitigation improvements by December 31, 2024.

A.J. Evans
A.J. Evans is a senior at Michigan State University, studying journalism. He currently works as a newsroom assistant at Michigan Radio.
