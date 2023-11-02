© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Company approved to decommission Palisades nuclear plant now considering small reactor there

Michigan Radio | By Lester Graham
Published November 2, 2023 at 12:56 AM EDT
The closed Palisades nuclear power plant on Lake Michigan near South Haven. Holtec International was to decommission the plant site. Now it's asking about building a small nuclear reactor there.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio
The closed Palisades nuclear power plant on Lake Michigan near South Haven. Holtec International was to decommission the plant site. Now it's asking about building a small nuclear reactor there.

Holtec International is in discussions with federal regulators about constructing a small modular nuclear reactor at the closed Palisades Nuclear Plant on Lake Michigan.

An online meeting on Wednesday consisted primarily of Holtec officials asking the Nuclear Regulatory Commission about how to proceed with the permits to construct a reactor designed to generate160 megawatts. That’s enough power for more than 100,000 homes.

It is possible that Holtec could pursue permits for more than one small reactor at the Palisades site.

Holtec originally took over Palisades to decommission the plant. Then it floated the idea of restarting the aging nuclear reactor.

This latest possibility would begin with a Limited Work Authorization and Construction Permit application from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission which could be pursued nearly simultaneously.

During a public comment period in the meeting, environmentalists strongly opposed continuing to use the Palisades site for various reasons.

In a news release before the Holtec and NRC meeting, the environmental group Beyond Nuclear noted Holtec’s SMR-160 reactor design is not yet certified. It also said it had obtained documents from the State of Michigan through the Freedom of Information Act that indicated Holtec planned to pursue permission to construct a small modular nuclear reactor at the permanently closed Big Rock Point nuclear plant site near Charlevoix. That plant was shut down in 1997 and decommissioned in the early 2000s. Holtec purchased the site last year along with the Palisades plant from Entergy.
Tags
Environment & Climate Change Palisades Nuclear Plantbig rock point nuclear power plantnuclear
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Radio from 1998-2010.
See stories by Lester Graham
Related Content