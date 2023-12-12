© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Whitmer supports federal Superfund status for Gelman plume contaminating Ann Arbor's groundwater

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published December 12, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy tracks the spread of a plume of 1,4-dioxane in the groundwater under Ann Arbor and Scio Township. The state government has told the U.S. EPA that it supports the inclusion of the site in the federal Superfund list.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy tracks the spread of a plume of 1,4-dioxane in the groundwater under Ann Arbor and Scio Township. The state government has told the U.S. EPA that it supports the inclusion of the site in the federal Superfund list.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has cleared the way for federal Superfund status for a contaminated groundwater plume in Ann Arbor.

Local officials and advocates have asked that the site be included on the National Priorities List — commonly known as the Superfund list — to bring more resources to bear on site monitoring and remediation.

An industrial solvent, 1-4 dioxane, is spreading beneath western Ann Arbor and Scio Township. It comes from decades of pollution from a chemical company, Gelman Sciences. The plume has forced the city of Ann Arbor to close one of its drinking water wells, and a number of people with private wells had to be connected to the city's drinking water system due the contamination.

Rebecca Esselman is with the Huron River Watershed Council. She said the more than 30 years of court involvement in the battle over the cleanup has largely resulted in "delay and bare-minimum action."

"It's been an incredibly discouraging process, roadblock after roadblock," Esselman said. "So I hope that by putting this in federal hands that we might see a more ambitious cleanup."

Esselman said she remains concerned about delay, since placement on the National Priorities List for Superfund would only be the beginning of a lengthy process of transferring the cleanup oversight to the EPA.

Gelman Sciences is now owned by Danaher. The company has not yet responded to Whitmer's announcement.
Tags
Environment & Climate Change gelman sciencesgelmandioxaneDioxane plume1-4 dioxane
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content