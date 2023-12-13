DNR receives one million dollars in grants to help protect habitat in Upper Peninsula

More than 73,000 acres of land in the Upper Peninsula are one step closer to receiving permanent protection. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation recently awarded one million dollars in grants to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to aid in the Michigamme Highlands conservation easement project.

The northern forests that the Highlands contain are among the largest remaining unfragmented swaths of hardwood forest in North America, according to the Nature Conservancy. They store carbon from the atmosphere and include habitats like boreal forest, lakes and cold water streams that are home to a variety of wildlife.

"It’s located right in the heart of moose country. So there's a pretty significant moose population for the Upper Peninsula right in this area, and a variety of other wildlife species including wolves and black bear, white-tailed deer, pine martens. There’s also several trout streams, which provide habitat for everything from salmon to coaster brook trout, which are really sought after," said Kerry Heckman, forest land administrator with the DNR.

The grant money comes from Walmart’s Acres for America and the Life Time Foundation, two programs that the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation supports. The Michigamme project is both programs’ largest project this year: Heckman said it ranks second in the country for funding.

“We're competing against projects across the country, and this project is coming out on top or close to the top. So, clearly a very special place and something that we feel really strongly will benefit Michigan citizens," Heckman said.

The easement would secure public access to features like Mount Arvon, the highest natural point in Michigan.

The state needs about $20 million total to secure the easement and said that most of that funding is being sought through a federal Forest Legacy Program grant. Heckman is hopeful that the funding will be secured.

“It's one of Michigan's most special places, and honestly it's one of the most unique and special places in the entire Great Lakes region,” she said.