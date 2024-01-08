New wind farm begins operating in Mid Michigan

A new wind farm in Gratiot County went online last week. Heartland Farms Wind, made up of 72 wind turbines, will power approximately 80,000 households.

Brian Wheeler, a spokesperson with Consumers, said the latest farm will help the company replace its remaining coal plants.

"We've closed nine coal plants in Michigan in the last decade, and we have three more that will be closing by the middle of next year 2025," Wheeler said. "So projects like Heartland Farms are important because that begins to give us more dependable, renewable energy."

Heartland Farms joins four existing wind farms operated by Consumers, which span Gratiot, Mason, Tuscola and Hillsdale counties.

The combined farms produce enough energy to power 330,000 households when the turbines are turning.

Wheeler said there are no plans to expand the company's wind portfolio, which accounts for 16% of Consumers' electric capacity.

"The five wind projects that we have are important, and we're excited that they're in place," Wheeler said. "Our next phase of our development really will focus more on solar, just because there are more opportunities."

