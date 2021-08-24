Stateside: Mask mandates in schools; tiny snail computers; Malice at the Palace documentary

Today on Stateside, the Genesee County Health Department mandates masks in schools amid protests from parents. Then, innovative technology helps figure out what’s killing tiny snails. And, the infamous brawl at a 2004 Pacers-Pistons game gets the Netflix documentary treatment.

Genesee County mandates masks for K-6 students attending class

SS_20210824_Blaney_Gennessee_Co_Health_Dept_Masks.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Kayleigh Blaney Listen • 6:52

Kayleigh Blaney is deputy health officer for Genesee County.

Mixed reactions from parents on Kalamazoo County’s K-6 students mask mandate

SS_20210824_Llanes_Kalamazoo_Co_Masks.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Caroline Llanes Listen • 4:26

Caroline Llanes is a reporter with Michigan Radio.

Michigan researchers track tiny snails with even tinier cameras

SS_20210824_Blaauw_Bick_Snail_cameras.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Cindy Bick and David Blaauw Listen • 17:13

Cindy Bick is a graduate student studying ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Michigan.

A new perspective on the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl

SS_20210824_Lage_Malice_At_The_Palace.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Larry Lage Listen • 18:27