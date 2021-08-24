© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Mask mandates in schools; tiny snail computers; Malice at the Palace documentary

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published August 24, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
A rosy wolf snail marked with an M3 computer.
Prof. Inhee Lee
/
University of Michigan

  

Today on Stateside, the Genesee County Health Department mandates masks in schools amid protests from parents. Then, innovative technology helps figure out what’s killing tiny snails. And, the infamous brawl at a 2004 Pacers-Pistons game gets the Netflix documentary treatment.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Genesee County mandates masks for K-6 students attending class

Stateside's conversation with Kayleigh Blaney

  • Kayleigh Blaney is deputy health officer for Genesee County.

Mixed reactions from parents on Kalamazoo County’s K-6 students mask mandate

Stateside's conversation with Caroline Llanes

  •   Caroline Llanes is a reporter with Michigan Radio.

Michigan researchers track tiny snails with even tinier cameras

Stateside's conversation with Cindy Bick and David Blaauw

  • Cindy Bick is a graduate student studying ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Michigan.
  • David Blaauw is a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at the University of Michigan.

A new perspective on the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl

Stateside's conversation with Larry Lage

  •   Larry Lage is a sports reporter with the Associated Press.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
