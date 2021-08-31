Stateside: Anger in America; John U. Bacon’s new book; Oscoda residents demand PFAS action

Today on Stateside, from outbursts at school board meetings to confrontations at the store, the pandemic seems to have given rise to a new culture of anger in the U.S. We’ll talk about what can we do to turn down the heat. Then, writer John U. Bacon talks about what he learned from his gig as a coach for a notoriously bad high school hockey team. And, residents of Oscoda have been dealing with PFAS contamination for years. A new report lays out what action they want to see now.

Listen to the full show above or find individual interviews below.

Age of rage: Us vs. them dynamic harms humanity, says aggression researcher Stateside's conversation with Brad Bushman Listen • 13:30

Brad Bushman is a professor of communication at Ohio State University.

New book from John U. Bacon draws lessons from time coaching a losing hockey team Stateside’s conversation with John U. Bacon Listen • 11:45

John U. Bacon is Michigan Radio's sports commentator and author of the new book Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team.

Bacon will be talking about his new book on Thursday, September 9 at 7 p.m. at The Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor. The event is hosted by Nicola's Books.

An up-close encounter with the largest birds in Michigan IPR’s Leslie Hamp talks to Brian Allen Listen • 5:33

Leslie Hamp is a reporter for Interlochen Public Radio.

This story originally aired on IPR's weekly program Points North.

Oscoda residents demand PFAS clean up, testing from state and military officials in new report Stateside’s conversation with Cathy Wusterbarth and Oday Salim Listen • 18:19