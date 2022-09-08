Issues & Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. The events are hosted by Michigan Radio reporters and feature experts on the topic. All events are free, and the public is invited to join in the discussion. You can find information on upcoming and past Issues & Ale events on the pages below.

We hold Issues & Ale events at venues all across our listening area. You can share your suggestions for future topics or locations by e-mailing us at marketing@michiganradio.org.