You can be part of the audience when Stateside goes on the road for a live show from downtown Lansing. Join April Baer for some pre-Halloween fun with Lansing's local purveyors of scary stories, spooky fashion and more. That’s Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m. in the Gannon Building at Lansing Community College. The event is free, but space is limited, so register today.
Join Michigan Radio's "It's Just Politics" host Zoe Clark and political reporter Rick Pluta along with a panel of political experts for this fast paced discussion and last look preview of the November 8 election.
Issues & Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. The events are hosted by Michigan Radio reporters and feature experts on the topic. All events are free, and the public is invited to join in the discussion. You can find information on upcoming and past Issues & Ale events on the pages below.
We hold Issues & Ale events at venues all across our listening area. You can share your suggestions for future topics or locations by e-mailing us at marketing@michiganradio.org.
Join Michigan Radio’s "It's Just Politics" team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, along with a panel of political experts for this fast paced discussion previewing the fall election.
Join Michigan Radio’s “It’s Just Politics” team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta and other political pundits one week before the primary for this special Issues & Ale live event at the beautiful outdoor piazza at Celebration Cinemas Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday, July 27.
A leaked document indicates that the U.S. Supreme Court could soon overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. What does that mean for Michigan? Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark led a discussion about the legal and political ramifications of Roe v. Wade possibly being overturned, Michigan's existing 1931 law banning abortions, and even what it could mean for other rights of pregnant women at a fast paced Issues & Ale.
As the nation prepares to pour billions of federal dollars into rescuing water systems, join Environment Report host Lester Graham at this live online discussion as he talks with reporters from the Great Lakes News Collaborative about the true cost of water in Michigan.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her fourth "State of the State" address on Wednesday, January 26th. The following evening, Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark and a panel of political experts got together to take a look at what's in store for state politics in 2022.
You can join Michigan Radio on-air hosts and reporters for fabulous vacation opportunities to exciting destinations. Through our partnership with select tour operators, you'll enjoy a unique trip, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Michigan Radio.
When you travel with Michigan Radio, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience accompanied by one of our on-air hosts and carefully selected local guides. You’ll join other travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning…and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about our vacation opportunities below.
Join Michigan Radio News Director Vincent Duffy and like-minded travelers who share your passion for art, gardens, culture, history, and food on this unique barge cruise of Holland and Belgium.
This event is sold out. You can join Michigan Radio’s Mercedes Mejia and a small group of other Michigan Radio listeners for an exclusive trip to Cuba in February, 2023.Michigan Radio travelers will visit the Museum of the Revolution, Old Havana, the La Corona Cigar Factory, Hemingway’s Farm, meet with local artists at the San Jose Market and Art Center, the local Old Style Classic Car Club and much more.
Join Michigan Radio Executive Director and General Manager, Steve Schram, on a twelve-day tailor-made art, food, wine and music lover’s journey to “Bella Italia" in October, 2022. You can learn more about the trip at this special free online information session.
Michigan Radio is offering listeners a chance to tour eastern Canada, including Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City, with Stateside host April Baer
“Vive le France!”That’s what Michigan Radio travelers were saying during their two-weeks exploring the beauty, history and fabulous food of France this…
Don't miss Jail’s True Cost, a Michigan Radio enterprise event showcasing the financial and personal toll of pre-trial incarceration on the people locked up and their loved ones. This event will feature interactive installations, along with performances & artwork created by recently incarcerated individuals. There will be food and kids are welcome.
Join Michigan Radio's Executive Director Steve Schram for a virtual conversation with New York Times bestselling author John U. Bacon about the leadership lessons he learned while transforming the nation’s worst high school hockey team into one of the best. Bacon’s leadership strategy led Good Morning America to describe him as “The real Ted Lasso.”
Michigan Radio is thrilled to partner with Back Pocket Media to bring a captivating live storytelling event featuring journalists, music and community on Thursday, July 14, 2022.