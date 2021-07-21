Stateside: Proposed mental health system changes; Detroit’s wailing wall; Canada to reopen border

Today on Stateside, a partial border opening has Michiganders with Canadian ties packing their bags. Also, reforms to a tangled mental health system. And, we revisit the history of the wall that cut through a northwest Detroit neighborhood, with the explicit intent of keeping Black residents out.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

One Michigan family’s story of COVID, Canadian borders, and coming back together

Amy Miller is a former host at WDET.

The embodiment of racist housing policy, Detroit’s Birwood Wall becomes a vault for memories

Erin Einhorn is a national reporter for NBC Digital based in Detroit.

is a national reporter for NBC Digital based in Detroit. Olivia Lewis is a reporter for Bridge Detroit.

Find Erin and Olivia's piece on the Birwood Wall here.

GOP lawmakers and advocates at odds over reforms to public mental health system

