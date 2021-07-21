© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Proposed mental health system changes; Detroit’s wailing wall; Canada to reopen border

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published July 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT
a sad woman out of focus talking to a psychiatrist
Adobe Stock
/

Today on Stateside, a partial border opening has Michiganders with Canadian ties packing their bags. Also, reforms to a tangled mental health system. And, we revisit the history of the wall that cut through a northwest Detroit neighborhood, with the explicit intent of keeping Black residents out. 

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below. 

One Michigan family’s story of COVID, Canadian borders, and coming back together

Stateside’s conversation with Amy Miller

  •  Amy Miller is a former host at WDET.

The embodiment of racist housing policy, Detroit’s Birwood Wall becomes a vault for memories

Stateside’s conversation with Erin Einhorn and Olivia Lewis.

  • Erin Einhorn is a national reporter for NBC Digital based in Detroit. 
  • Olivia Lewis is a reporter for Bridge Detroit. 
  • Find Erin and Olivia's piece on the Birwood Wall here. 

GOP lawmakers and advocates at odds over reforms to public mental health system

Stateside's conversations with Robin Erb and Mark Reinstein

  • Robin Erb is a reporter on health issues for Bridge Michigan. 

  • Mark Reinstein is a mental health consultant and former president and CEO of the Mental Health Association in Michigan. 

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
