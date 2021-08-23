Great Lakes News Collaborative

-
Benton Harbor's water system was already in financial distress and lead contamination has only caused more expense. The drinking water and sewer bills are about twice as high as neighboring St. Joseph.
-
People in Benton Harbor have been warned to consume only bottled water for two months now. EPA says answers about certified lead water filters won’t be available for maybe two more months.
-
National parks in the Great Lakes region saw attendance records since the pandemic began. With some COVID precautions being relaxed, visitors are still going to the parks.
-
The National Flood Insurance Program has a new risk rating system which could mean lower rates for some homes.
-
A growing number of Michigan households are burdened by high water bills, a University of Michigan report finds.
-
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered Line 5 closed a year ago, citing safety concerns. The Biden administration is now involved. But chances of an imminent shutdown appear slim. We lay out some of the hurdles.
-
High tech is being used to make stormwater and sanitary sewers more efficient to avoid floods and combined sewer overflows.
-
Across the country, anglers have watched as droughts, floods, and high temperatures batter the rivers they depend on. Now, they’re calling for swift action.
-
Canada officially invokes 1977 treaty agreement on pipelines.
-
When you visit one of the Great Lakes, whether it’s a sandy beach or a rocky coastline, it’s hard to imagine how something so big could be affected so profoundly by alien invasive species, or pollution, or climate change.